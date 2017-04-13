Council hands funding boost to Chichester groups

Chichester Mayor Peter Budge handed out grants to 13 deserving groups during a Chichester City Council meeting on Wednesday, April 12.

The Arun & Chichester Citizens Advice Bureau, Chichester Youth Adventure Trust, Festival of Chichester, Friends of Priory Park, Friends of Wrenford Centre, Outset Youth Action, Rotary Club of Chichester and Westgate Residents’ Association were among the groups to receive a total of £23,570, and representatives of each spoke about how the money would be spent.

