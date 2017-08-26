Council staff Fun Run raises £700

Council staff took part in a 5K Fun Run and Walk to raise awareness of their role as ‘corporate parents’.

Corporate Parenting is the collective responsibility of the council, for elected members, staff, and partner agencies with the aim to provide the best possible care and outcomes for children who are looked after by the council.

Stephen Hillier, cabinet member for children – start of life, said: “I am really pleased we organised this event as West Sussex County Council has the same goals for the children it looks after as those of every good parent.

“We take seriously the moral as well as legal responsibility for enabling the children in our care to experience happy and fulfilling lives. I was proud to pull on my trainers and take part in the fun run alongside staff.”

Chichester District Council staff joined West Sussex County Council for the run.

Elaine Thomas, community wellbeing manager at Chichester District Council, said: “Chichester Wellbeing supports this initiative because as well as raising money for a great cause it has helped some of our staff to get more active.

“A group of West Sussex County Council and Chichester District Council staff completed a couch to 5K programme and were ready to take part. They have done really well and were looking forward to the challenge.”

