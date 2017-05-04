Council ‘urgently investigates’ Bracklesham holiday park

Chichester District Council has released a statement stating it is ‘urgently investigating’ the situation at the old Bracklesham holiday park.

In a statement on its website, the council said: “There has been speculation about the council’s involvement and we wish to clarify the current position.

“In January 2017, the South Downs Holiday Village was closed and was subsequently purchased by Chichester based housing developer, Seaward Properties.

“When the site closed, the alcohol and gaming licences for premises on the site were surrendered. No valid licensing application has been received to date.

“Planning permission for the holiday village was originally granted for the site in 1978 and was amended in 1999 to allow all year round holiday use. This is still in place. No new planning application has been received since that time.

“We have been made aware that the site is being used to accommodate agricultural workers and we are urgently investigating the situation. We are in contact with both Seaward Properties and the company which has leased the site.”

Recruitment company Pro-Force, which has said it is in a ‘joint venture’ with leaseholder Cre8, has confirmed that 120 workers are on the site.

