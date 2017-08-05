COUNTY NEWS: Brighton gears up for Pride celebrations

Brighton Pride is back with lots of fabulous fun and a glittering line-up of events set to take place across the weekend.

The Pride celebrations in the UK’s LGBT capital will run across the weekend with this year’s event marking 50 years since the decriminalisation of homosexuality in England and Wales.

Brighton Pride 2017

Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to attend Pride Weekend, with the famous parade and party in Preston Park set to draw in the crowds.

The Pride Community Parade is expected to start at Hove Lawns at 11am with dancers, performers, musicians and artists making their way along the seafront, through the city to Preston Park.

This year’s theme is the Carnival Of Diversity, and the city is set to come together to celebrate the diverse and unique communities in Brighton and Hove.

Gatwick Airport is sponsoring the parade and companies are set to join the party, as well as local community groups, representatives from political parties and faith groups, the NHS, emergency services and many more.

Comedian Zoe Lyons will be hosting the main stage with headliners Pet Shop Boys and LGBTQ+ champions Years & Years. Other confirmed main stage acts include X Factor star Louisa Johnson, girl group M.O and local indie band Fickle Friends.

