COUNTY NEWS: Interest soars in International Hot Air Balloon Festival in Sussex

More than 2,000 free tickets to this year’s International Hot Air Balloon Festival in Sussex have been snapped up within days of the website going live.

Thousands of tickets are available for the event in Eastbourne’s Hampden Park on July 29 and 30 and people are asked to sign up so organisers get some idea of numbers. Up to 18,000 people are expected to attend.

Tickets are available over Fatsoma and in partnership with David Ruddle’s ThebestofEastbourne. The link can be found on the festival’s Facebook and Twitter pages, as well as on the website of Thebestof.

Furthermore, the official website is currently being designed and will go live soon.

To be the first to know and keep up-to-date like the festival on Facebook www.facebook.com/balloonsovereastbourne/ and follow it on Twitter @balloonfestGB

Anyone interested in sponsor opportunities, as well as opportunities for charities and corporates, contact James Turner at james@weareecho.co.uk.