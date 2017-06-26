COUNTY NEWS: Man in hospital after lorry collides with house

A man has been left with serious injuries after colliding with a lorry in a Sussex village on Saturday afternoon (June 24).

The collision happened at around 4.40pm on Saturday in Bolney Road, Ansty, near Haywards Heath, said police.

The house was left severely damaged. Picture by Eddie Mitchell

It involved a black Volkswagen, a white 7.5 ton DAF lorry and a black Audi A3 sport, resulting in the lorry crashing into a semi-detached cottage and damaging it structurally, added police.

Both cars had been travelling east, and the lorry west, when they were in collision.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “The driver of the VW, a 72-year-old man from Staplehurst, Kent, sustained serious injuries and has been detained at the Royal Sussex County Hospital, Brighton, for treatment. His condition is said to be stable.

“The lorry driver, a 28-year-old man from Epsom, Surrey, and his passenger, a 42-year-old man from Hemel Hempstead, Herts, sustained slight injuries, as did the driver and passenger in the Audi, a man aged 59 and a woman aged 53 from Burgess Hill.

“Where appropriate they, too, were treated at the RSCH but not detained.

“The occupants of the cottage, a man aged 43 and a woman aged 53, escaped with shock and minor injuries.”

The A272 was closed to traffic between Ansty and the A23 at Bolney until 1.40am on Sunday while the incident was dealt with.

Anyone who saw what happened or noticed any of the vehicles involved being driven prior to the crash is asked to email collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk, report details online or phone 101, quoting Operation Margate.

