COUNTY NEWS: Police seek man seen punching and kicking muzzled dog

Police are investigating after a man was caught on CCTV appearing to punch, kick and pour a pint over a muzzled dog.

Sussex Police say the incident took place at the Royal Oak pub in Station Street, Lewes, at around 6pm last Thursday (April 13).

Police want to speak with this man about the incident SUS-170420-155004001

The man was asked to leave the pub after customers complained to bar staff, police said. Police were contacted later after landlady Trudy Funnell watched the footage back.

A police spokesman said: “The RSPCA has been informed. The man is described as white, aged in his late 20s or early 30s, 5ft 2in, slim with blonde or ginger coloured hair and was wearing dark tracksuit bottoms.

“Police want to know if anyone witnessed the incident or have anymore information about the suspect. Contact police by emailing 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk quoting serial 569 of 15/04.”

The RSPCA say they are aware of the incident and will give support to the police investigation if required.

