COUNTY NEWS: Swarm of bees covers driver’s windscreen outside post office

A worried driver had to think quickly when a swarm of bees covered her windscreen this weekend.

Jade, a 29-year-old graphic designer, had to quickly roll up her windows when she realised she had driven into a bee swarm outside a post office on Saturday morning.

Lots of the bees landed on my car, covering the windscreen Jade

Speaking exclusively to the Herald, Jade described what happened when she drove towards the traffic lights in Chapel Road in Worthing: “It was really surreal and unexpected.

“I was driving with my mum at the time. When we came to approach the traffic lights we saw what we originally assumed was a swarm of flies.

“It was like a thick cloud. As we came to a stop at the red light we realised it was actually a swarm of bees.

“Lots of the bees landed on my car, covering the windscreen.

“We were worried about them coming through the vents or under the bonnet.

“We very quickly rolled our windows up, closed the sun roof and waited for the lights to change.”

Once the lights changed Jade was able to pull into the next lane and safely leave the swarm behind.

Her and her mother escaped unscathed, but Jade said she had been worried about people on foot walking in the area.

“A few people tried to cross the road and battle their way through,” she added.

A policeman arrived on the scene to divert people, she said.

Local beekeeper David Staples, who is based in Findon Valley, said: “The bees settled on the central bollard at the crossing.

“By the time I got there most of them had flown off, I don’t think they were there that long.”

According to David it is not uncommon for bees to swarm this time of year, as queen bees often set out from their hives to find a new home, accompanied by many of their followers.

He added: “They are not in a dangerous condition because they are normally full of food, but it is quite alarming when people see it.”

If you find a swarm of bees the best thing to do is keep well away, David says.

Members of the public should stay inside and call either the British Beekeepers Association or the Worthing Beekeepers Association and someone will come and remove the swarm.

Were you affected by the bee swarm? We want to hear from you! Email: news@worthingherald.co.uk.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.