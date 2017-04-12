COUNTY NEWS: Thousands urged to dig out their treasures as Antiques Roadshow comes to Sussex

Thousands of people from across Sussex and beyond are expected to flock to Nymans at Handcross when the television series Antiques Roadshow is filmed there in June.

And experts are hoping to discover some hidden treasures by urging people to dig out their family heirlooms or boot sale bargains to bring along with them to the National Trust-run gardens at Nymans on June 8.

A spokesman for the BBC One show - hosted by Fiona Bruce - said: “This is our 40th year, so we’re hoping to uncover some special finds.”

Entry to the show is free with no tickets or pre-registration required and the doors open at 9.30am and close at 4.30pm.

A free park and ride service will operate from Crawley Town Football Club’s car park for visitors to the show.

The BBC says that visitors are welcome to just turn up on the day, but anyone who has an item with a particularly unusual story attached, or an interesting collection, or large item of furniture, should let the BBC know in advance via the Share Your Story link on www.bbc.co.uk/antiquesroadshow

Alternatively, email: antiques.roadshow@bbc.co.uk or write to Antiques Roadshow, BBC, Whiteladies Road, Bristol BS8 2LR.

Many of Britain’s leading antiques and fine arts specialists will be on hand to offer free advice and valuations to visitors.

Meanwhile, presenter Fiona Bruce, who marks her tenth year presenting the programme, said: “The best part of working on Antiques Roadshow is that we never know who or what is going to turn up on the day.

“The visitors, the objects they bring, their stories and the location all combine to make a fabulous experience that we aim to capture for the viewers. If you are a fan of Antiques Roadshow, curious to see behind the scenes, or just fancy a day out, I would urge you to dig out your treasures and come along - we’d love to see you!”

Over the last year the show has uncovered some tremendous finds, including a lost 19th century masterpiece worth £300,000, a dolls’ house from the 18th century,a 1760s silk dress, and a collection of shoe buckles worth £200,000. Antiques Roadshow executive editor Simon Shaw said: “We are looking forward to coming to the beautiful gardens at Nymans on Thursday 8 June.

“Our team of experts and Fiona love nothing better than hearing people’s stories and seeing what items they bring, so we hope as many people as possible come to Nymans and enjoy what our visitors consistently tell us is a fantastic day out. Even after 40 years, the magic formula of surprising some lucky guests with exciting news about their treasures is still a thrill for us, the visitors and the viewers.”

The first show was aired on on May 17 1977 when the cameras rolled at Hereford Town Hall as presenter Bruce Parker and expert Arthur Negus welcomed the first visitors to the very first recording.