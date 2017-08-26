COUNTY NEWS UPDATE: Disruption after person hit by train

Police investigating reports of a person being hit by a train this morning have confirmed the individual has died.

Rail lines were closed between Horsham and Barnham this morning after a person was hit by a train at Rosieo railway crossing near Billingshurst.

Train lines were blocked for about two hours following the incident, which happened at 7.35am this morning, accounting to Southern.

Next of kin have been informed.

British Transport Police continue to investigate the incident.