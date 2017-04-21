Covers staff raise hundreds for Comic Relief

Staff at Covers in Chichester, joined forces with colleagues in Gosport and Portsmouth to raise a total of £564 for Comic Relief.

They undertook a range of activities, including bake sales and a sponsored shave.Bakers at Chichester and Gosport depots sold a selection of homemade cakes to staff and customers during Red Nose Day last month, raising £224.50 and £122 respectively. A sponsored shave took place at Covers Chichester, with fundraising support from the teams at Covers Home Ideas, Covers Trade Centre and Covers Portsmouth, which collectively raised £217.50 for the worthy cause.

Lewis Benson, an electrican for the Covers group, who has been growing his beard for four months, voluteered to brave the shave.

He said:“I’ve been cultivating my beard for quite a while now, but as it needed a tidy up I thought what better way to do it than to shave it off for charity. While it feels a bit odd having a clean shaven face after all this time, I’m delighted to have done my bit.”

The funds raised by Covers will go towards one of the numerous projects supported by Comic Relief.

