Crew tackles washing machine fire

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service has praised the quick-thinking of a Chichester resident after their washing machine caught alight.

According to the fire service, crews were called to a property in Oving Road at just before 11.15am to reports of a washing machine on fire.

One fire engine was sent from Chichester Fire Station and arrived at the property within four minutes, a spokesperson said.

The appliance was isolated and removed and the fire was extinguished, they added.

Claire Byrd from the fire service praised the caller for having an operational smoke alarm in their house, which quickly alerted them to the fire, and added it was fortunate they were home at the time.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.