£1,000 stolen in Chichester vintage barber burglary

The staff at a lively city vintage barbers have been left ‘gutted’ after their shop was broken into and robbed of more than £1,000.

Cut and Shave Vintage Barbers, in Cathedral Courtyards off South Street, was broken into at some point between last Tuesday evening and the following morning.

Phil Trow owns the popular barbers and said: “My head barber, Jay, turned up to open and saw the door was hanging off its hinges and it was clear it had been broken into.

“They had taken the safe which had more than £1,000 of the barbers’ money in it.

“I’m a bit in shock really.

“It does worry me, I know there are some desperate people around at Christmas time.”

Phil added: “We are just now hoping that our CCTV footage was working and the person who did this can be identified.”

Jay Stuart, who opened up the shop, said: “It is really gutting, this place has really taken off since last May and it’s an annoyance this has happened.

“When I came to open up at first I thought maybe a mate had already opened.

“Then I saw the safe was gone and a cupboard had been ripped off, and then I turned round and saw the door. I just thought ‘oh merry Christmas’.”

A spokesperson from Sussex Police said: “It is believed the premises was broken into some time between 10pm on Tuesday (December 20) and 7am the next morning.

“A total of around £1000 cash was stolen.

“Witnesses are asked to email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk quoting reference 245 of 21/12.

“You can also report online (https://sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal/) or call 101.”