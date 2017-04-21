£1,000 stolen in Selsey café break-in

A safe containing approximately £1,000 has been stolen in a break-in at a Selsey café.

According to Sussex Police, Café Grumpy’s at Penny Lane was broken into between 1.15am and 3am on Sunday, April 16.

The suspect gained entry by smashing a rear window at the property and once inside stole a safe containing approximately £1000, police added.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police has said: “The suspect is described as a man, 6’ 3”, who was wearing a tracksuit with a hooded top, trainers, a face covering and heavy duty gloves.

“Anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anyone acting suspiciously is asked to call police on 101 quoting serial 265 of 16/04.”