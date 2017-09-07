1966 Porsche 912 stolen from Birdham home

A classic 1966 Porsche 912 coupe worth thousands was stolen from a property in Birdham, Sussex Police said.

Its owner had parked a horse box in front of the garage it was housed in along Main Road, but thieves smashed off the ignition lock so they could move it before breaking into the garage.

Once inside they managed to start the black 1966 Porsche – which sell for up to £70,000 – and made off with the hugely desirable sports car.

Sussex Police revealed the car theft in its September Farm Watch bulletin, giving its chassis number as 454418 in the hope that it is found.

