Appeal over Barnham bikes theft

Police are appealing for information to track down two bikes stolen in Barnham.

The two Rockhopper mountain bikes worth a combined £1,400 were believed to have been cut from a bike rack on the back of a motorhome in a residential street in the village between 7pm on July 11 and 8am on July 12.

The extra large Specialized Rockhopper Red

Anyone with information should contact police by emailing 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or ring 101, quoting serial 0931 of 12/07.

One is a medium female Specialized Myka Elite, black and lime, the other an extra large Specialized Rockhopper in red.

In addition each was equipped with mudguards, pumps, repair kit pouches and two locks.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.