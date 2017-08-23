Appeal to find owner of bike stolen in Bognor

Police are trying to find the owner of a black and silver Storm Optima pedal cycle, believed to have been stolen from Bognor Regis Railway Station during the early hours of Sunday, August 20.

Officers on patrol arrested a local man on suspicion of having stolen it and later released him under investigation, police said.

Anyone able to identify the bicycle is asked to contact police online or by phoning 101, quoting serial 227 of 20/08.

