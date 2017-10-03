Appeal to trace cash boxes taken in armed Goodwood raid

Police want to speak to people who recognise the cash boxes identical to the ones pictured here following a cash robbery from a security van at the Goodwood Revival motor festival near Chichester.

The appeal is part of an ongoing investigation into the incident on September 9 when security guards transporting cash were attacked by several men wearing balaclavas and brandishing weapons.

Police said around £75,000 was stolen from a van the guards had been driving to carry cash from ATMs around the Goodwood Motor Circuit site.

The raid happened at around 12.30am.

Detective Constable Jon Tizzard said: “We believe the stolen cash was inside cassettes similar to the ones in the picture.

“We would be keen to speak to anyone who has seen these boxes anywhere or any information on the robbery itself.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to make a report online or call 101 quoting reference 29 of 29/09.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.