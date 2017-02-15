Arrest following Emsworth assault

A man has been arrested as part of an investigation into an assault in Emsworth.

Police said a 24-year-old woman was reportedly assaulted in Cold Harbour Farm Road, Emsworth on the morning of Sunday, February 12.

Hampshire Constabulary has confirmed a 26-year-old man has been arrested and is being questioned by police in custody.

As reported by the Observer, police launched an appeal on Monday saying they wanted to speak to Karl Gates, from Havant, about the incident.

