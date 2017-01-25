Bike thefts in Chichester investigated by police

A number of bike thefts were reported stolen in Chichester on Monday, two of which were bought by teenagers after months of saving.

According to police, between 3.30pm and 4.30pm a grey coloured Whyte 603 Zinc pedal cycle, which was just one month old and worth around £580, was taken from a bike shed where it was locked near to the west door of Chichester Cathedral.

Between 1.15pm and 1.25pm the lock on a cycle in a bike rack in East Street was cut and the bike stolen, police said. The bike is described as a Cube Aim Pro mountain bike worth around £650.

Police have said that CCTV captured two men riding off on bikes in the area just after 1.20pm.

A third bike that was locked to a cycle rack at Chichester College was also stolen between 8.30am and 2.45pm, accoridng to Sussex Police.

The bike is described as a matt black Carrera Vengeance worth approximately £320. This bike had only been purchased one week previous.

PC Kate Carter from the Resolution Centre said: “The theft of these bikes has caused great upset for the victims, two of whom are just teenagers and bought the bikes with months of savings.

“We would urge anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anyone acting suspiciously or knows the whereabouts of these bikes to get in touch. We would also ask the public to be extra vigilant bearing in mind that all three of these bikes were locked before being taken.”

Any witnesses or anyone with information should report online, email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101 quoting serial 953 16/01/2017. If you are witness to a theft in progress, please dial 999.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.