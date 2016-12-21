Bognor mum admits killing her newborn baby

A mother from Bognor Regis has admitted killing her newborn baby, according to news reports.

Gintare Suminaite, 30, of Aldwick Road, killed her baby daughter shortly after giving birth to her in the bathroom of her home on April 5.

Gintare Suminaite will be sentenced in January. Picture Eddie Mitchell

Suminaite appeared at the Old Bailey today, Wednesday, December 21.

Through a Lithuanian interpreter she pleaded not guilty to murder but guilty to infanticide.

According to the BBC, the court heard that Suminaite had been mentally disturbed from the effects of giving birth.

The charge stated Suminaite caused the death of her daughter ‘by compression of the neck with a ligature or by manual compression of the neck’.

Sentencing was adjourned until January 23 for further reports to be prepared.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.bognor.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/BognorRegisObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @BogObserver

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Bognor Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.