Bogus scammers are posing as police

“A few residents from across the Chichester district have received a phone call from someone claiming to be a police officer,” police warned.

The caller instructs the victim to go to the bank and withdraw money, and then to return home where a police officer will stop-by to collect the money for forensic investigations, Chichester Police said on Facebook, warning the force would never ask people to withdraw or hand money to officers.

Chichester Police added: “The people carrying out these frauds are deliberately targeting those they think are vulnerable, so please do look out for your friends, family and anyone you feel may be at risk by passing out this message, to help prevent further people falling victim to this type of fraud.”

