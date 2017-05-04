Break-in at East Wittering Co-op

Police are appealing for witnesses following a break-in at the Co-op at East Wittering.

According to Sussex Police, officers received a report of the break-in at High Street at around 3am on Tuesday, May 2.

It is thought that the two suspects gained entry to the store by forcing open the front automatic door, police said.

They then searched the store and made off with cigarettes and cash from the till, making their escape through the rear fire escape, police added.

Police have asked anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything suspicious to call 101 quoting serial 122 of 02/05.