BREAKING: Pagham armed man stand-off now over

A stand-off between police and an armed man in Pagham is now over.

After 40 hours outside a house in Harbour Road, the incident has been ‘peacefully/safely resolved’, according to DCC Bernie O’Reilly on Twitter.

Officers were initially dispatched to Harbour Road at 4.30pm Sunday afternoon after reports that the 72-year-old man had a gun and was using threatening behaviour at a house on the road.

A woman who was known to him was in the property as well and was believed to have been taken hostage. She left the home later that night though, and is now safe and well.

The are no reports of any injuries.

Before the siege ended, Detective Superintendent Carwyn Hughes said: “The safety of local residents is our priority and we are doing all we can to make sure their daily routines and Bank Holiday plans are not disrupted. People living in properties along Harbour Road are free to come and go with police support.”

Going into the second night, Chief Superintendent Neil Honnor said: “I appreciate this must be a little disconcerting and frustrating for local residents having a continued large police presence outside their homes.

“The safety of the local community is paramount and we are doing all we can to resolve this ongoing incident in a controlled way.”

Residents were told to stay in their homes while armed officers carried out on the operation.