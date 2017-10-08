Bricks dumped in latest Chichester fly tip

A large pile of bricks were dumped in Long Copse Lane, Westbourne, in the latest incident of fly tipping across the Chichester district.

Chichester District Council tweeted the picture and an appeal for information on Saturday.

From next month new enforcement officers will be issuing on-the-spot fine for people who litter and who fail to clear up their dog mess.

West Sussex County Council is also looking at bringing in new rural cameras at fly tipping ‘hot spots’ including in remote country areas and along the A27, where the problem of dumping trade waste and rubbish is rife.