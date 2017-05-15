CCTV of man wanted in connection with Bognor bike theft

Police have released a CCTV image of a man wanted in connection with the theft of a bike in Bognor Regis.

The incident occurred between 10.35am and 10.50am on Saturday, April 29 at The Regis School, Westloats Lane, police have confirmed.

The bike, a black/grey Carrera Vengeance 27.5 inch wheel mountain, bike belonged to a 16-year-old boy and was valued at about £300, police added.

Mark Carter, an investigator at the resolution centre aid, said: “The bike had been locked up before it was stolen. The victim had saved up with his pocket money and paper round money to purchase the bike which makes it even more valuable to him.

“The suspect is described as a white man wearing a baseball cap, a dark jacket with blue jeans and black and white trainers.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police online https://www.sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal/ or call 101, quoting 889 of 29/04.