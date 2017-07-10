Charity music festival signs ‘stolen’

Six signs promoting Woolstock, a charity music festival in Fishbourne, have reportedly been stolen.

A statement on the Woolstock Facebook page said: “UPDATE. We’ve just been out to collect the other signs, and six have been pinched all together!!

“Absolutely shocking. Some-one must know who has taken them. We have been given some information about a silver van with reflective stickers on the back taking them at about 10.30pm last night.

“To replace these signs will cost £180 which is money that could have gone to our charities.”

The annual festival took place on Saturday at the Woolpack Inn in Fishbourne, with all proceeds going to charity.

Most of the signs were reportedly taken on the same night.

The signs were due to be re-used for following years but will now have to be replaced, with organisers saying whoever took them has ‘in fact stolen from the great charities we raise money for’.

