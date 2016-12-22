Chi-where-where is stolen Chi Chihuahua?

Mystery and odd calls surround the theft of a dog-napped Chihuahua in Chichester which has ended up in Hertfordshire.

Police said that Tobias went missing from its home in Chichester on August 6.

Nothing had been heard about the pooch until Friday, when its owner received an odd call from a woman in Hertfordshire.

She said that her daughter had bought Tobias for £700 and had taken it to be micro-chipped at a veterinary surgery in Ware, near Hertford.

There, the daughter discovered that ‘Billy’, as it had been called, was in fact, Tobias.

At this point, the Hertfordshire woman said that the owner would have to speak to her daughter and hung up, police said.

Police are now appealing for anyone who recognises Tobias or Billy to get in touch.

According to the vet in Ware, the woman was accompanied by a boy in his early teens, and told them she had bought the dog in the New Forest.

Tobias is black-and-white, long haired with a quite unusual white-tipped, black tail. It has large fluffy ears, tan-colour eyebrows and the same colour ‘blusher’ cheeks.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sussex Police by emailing 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.