Chichester homeowner woken by man reaching through bedroom window

Police are appealing for witnesses after a homeowner was woken by a man reaching through an open bedroom window.

At around 5am on Wednesday, December 28, in Hannah Square, the offender successfully reached through and unlocked on of the larger windows to the side, according to police.

The man, who is described as white, aged 18-24 years, 5’ 8” and of wide build, was wearing dark clothing, police said. He then made off when confronted by the victim.

Anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything suspicious is asked to email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101 quoting serial 413 of 28/12.