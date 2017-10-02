Chichester jewellers raided again

A city centre jewellers has been raided for the second time in as many months.

A number of expensive Tag Heuer watches were stolen from Gold Arts in East Street on Sunday, police confirmed.

A Sussex Police spokesman said reports stated four men on motorbikes were spotted driving away from the scene.

A large quantity of the same type of watches, which retail from £1,250, were stolen from the same jewellers in early August, again on a Sunday night.

On that occasion, thieves used a sledge hammer to smash the front window, which was left at the scene, before making off.

Police did not say how many Tag Heuer watches were taken in the latest break-in, but are appealing for witnesses.

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting reference 1235 of 01/10.

