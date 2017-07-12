Communion wine stolen from chapel in Chichester

Thieves took communion wine from a chapel during a break-in earlier this week, Sussex Police have confirmed.

Police records show Graylingwell Chapel was broken into overnight on July 7 to July 8.

The Observer has also had unconfirmed reports that pieces of artwork in the chapel were damaged in the incident.

The chapel, which is owned by the Chichester Community Development Trust, had been closed the previous week for intermediary repair work ahead of a long-term rennovation project and the congregation that met in the building had already arranged to move out.

Anyone who can help police with their enquiries is asked to call 101 or email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk quoting reference 0673 of 10/07.

