Concern for Michael McEntee, missing from Graffham

Police are searching for Michael McEntee, who is missing from Graffham near Petworth.

The 63-year-old is from Greatham near Petersfield, but was last seen at Graffham Camping and Caravan Club Site on Thursday evening (October 5), according to police.

He is described as white, about 5ft 5inches, of slim build, with brown/grey hair, and was last seen wearing a blue hoody, jeans and walking boots.

Officers are concerned for Michael’s welfare as his disappearance is out of character and he is not believed to be in possession of a mobile phone.

Anyone with any information about his whereabouts is asked to report it online or call 101 quoting serial 669 of 06/10.