Concern for missing Bognor girl, 14

Sussex Police has launched an appeal to find a 14-year-old girl who has been missing from Bognor Regis for more than a week.

Na Thi Hoang was last seen at an address in Burnham Avenue on Friday, August 26, at around 8pm, according to a police statement.

Police have described her as Asian, 5ft and of slim build with short straight black hair.

She was last seen wearing a grey hoody, blue jeans and black and white trainers.

PC Stephanie Macdonald-Smith said: “We are concerned about Na Thi and would like to make sure she is OK.”

“If you see her or have any information about her whereabouts please email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101 quoting serial 73 of 27/08.”

