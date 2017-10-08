Concern for two teenagers missing from Arundel

Police are searching for two teenage girls who are missing from Bury Hill, near Arundel.

Wiktoria Wyrzykowska (pictured), 13, and Shanice Allam, 16, were last seen leaving their address in Bury Hill at about 8.30pm on Saturday, October 7, police said.

Police have described Wiktoria as white, about 5ft 3in, of slim build, with long straight auburn hair. She was last seen wearing a black coat, black jeans and grey trainers, and carrying a black handbag.

Shanice is described by police as black, about 5ft, of slim build, with long braided black hair.

She was last seen wearing a dark Barbour-style jacket with ‘Paul’s Boutique’ in pink on the back, and blue skinny jeans with rips at the kness.

Police did not have a picture of Shanice to release.

Officers are concerned for the girls’ welfare due to their age and vulnerability, and believe they may have travelled together to the Hillingdon area of London, police added in a statement.

Anyone with any information about their whereabouts is asked to report it online or call 101 quoting serial 1280 of 07/10.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.