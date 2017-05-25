COUNTY NEWS: Armed police seal road after reports of weapons in house

Armed police have cordoned off a road in a West Sussex town centre after reports of weapons in a house.

Salisbury Road in Worthing has been blocked off with police cars since earlier this afternoon, and several firearms officers are currently at the scene.

Armed police were seen in Salisbury Road, Worthing. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

Sussex Police was keen to point out it is not being linked to Monday’s terror attack in Manchester which killed 22 people and injured dozens more.

A police spokesman said: “Police have closed Salisbury Road in Worthing after a report a number of weapons had been seen in a property. The report was received about midday on Thursday (May 25).

“Armed officers are in attendance at the property.”

