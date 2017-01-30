COUNTY NEWS: Jury sent out in murder Trial

The jury looking into the killing of former bomb disposal expert Mark Manning has been sent out to consider the charges.

Colin Gale, 40, denies murder but has admitted to killing Lancing father Mark Manning. Another man, Stewart Robertson, has pleaded not guilty to preventing the lawful burial of a body, a charge Gale has admitted to.

Judge Shani Barnes summarised the evidence for the jury and advised them on matters of law, particularly in terms of the differences between murder and manslaughter offences.

She told the court: “We have heard a lot of lies in this case. Colin Gale did lie repeatedly to a range of people in relation to Mark Manning’s disappearence.”

Judge Barnes told the jurors they must consider if this supports the case against him.

She told the court: “The defence case is that he [Gale] was attacked by Mark Manning and struck him in order only to save his own life.

“Colin Gale says he did not intend to cause him serious bodily harm.”

Judge Barnes said Robertson claimed to have been told years later where the body was and that he did not assist in its disposal.

To secure a conviction for murder, Judge Barnes told the jury the prosecution must prove three elements: that Gale deliberately caused the injury that caused Mr Manning’s death, that he did so unlawfully and not in lawful self defence, and that he intended either to kill Mr Manning or to cause him really serious bodily harm.

On the charge facing Robertson, Judge Barnes said: “The prosecution have to prove that Stewart Robertson prevented Mark Manning’s lawful burial or cremation.

“He has to have done something to assist. Knowledge that Mark Manning had died or the location of his body is not sufficient.”

The trial continues.

