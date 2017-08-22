COUNTY NEWS: Police federation hit out on killer’s ‘lenient’ jail sentence

The Police Federation of England and Wales have hit out on a killer’s ‘lenient’ jail sentence after he attacked police officers with a hammer in Sussex.

Afghan-born Jamshid Piruz, 34, served six years in a Dutch jail for the savage murder of a female tenant in 2006 and was released in 2013, the Court of Appeal heard on August 17.

Afghan-born Jamshid Piruz, 34, launched a ferocious attack on two officers, swinging a hammer and hitting one of them three times. Picture: Sussex Police

He came to the UK for Christmas in 2015, but missed his return flight from Gatwick in January the following year.

Days later, he was tracked to a garage in Crawley, which he had broken into and stolen tools from. But when police tried to arrest him, he launched a ferocious attack on two officers – swinging a hammer and hitting one of them three times.

Officers tried to taser him, but it only made berserk Piruz more angry and he was only detained after several officers tackled him.

Police released video footage from an officer’s body-worn camera of the incident, which attracted national media attention. Read the original story here to watch the video.

It is highly frustrating that a male, who is a convicted murderer in another European country, has been treated so leniently by the appeal judge. Matt Webb, chairman of the Sussex Police Federation

He admitted burglary, affray and two counts of attempted GBH and – due to the previous murder – was sentenced to life at Lewes Crown Court in January.

Piruz was ordered to serve at least five years, but despite describing the attack as ‘truly terrifying’, appeal judges on August 17, cut that to three years.

Matt Webb, chairman of the Sussex Police Federation, said: “On August 17, we were informed that the appeal of Jamshid Piruz was successful and his minimum tariff the minimum time that he will need to spend behind bars was reduced to just three years – bearing in mind the time he had spent on remand prior to conviction he could be back on the streets in less than two and a half years.

“It is highly frustrating that a male, who is a convicted murderer in another European country, has been treated so leniently by the appeal judge.

The hammer used in the attack. Picture: Sussex Police

“When located by police, who were searching for him to arrest him for a string of recent offences in Crawley, he was prepared to use significant violence towards officers in an attempt to avoid apprehension.

“Who can forget the body worn video footage showing the officers with hammer blows raining down on them, before sufficient numbers arrived to subdue and control him.

“These officers were attacked and assaulted while simply doing their job, investigating crime and seeking to bring criminals to justice. I do not believe for one moment that had Piruz attacked a member of the judiciary while they carried out their work that he would be freed in such quick time.

“Policing is a risky business, but being assaulted is not part of the job and will never be part of the job.

“On behalf of the officers involved we will be seeking advice as to what can be done in this case, while continuing to work with colleagues around the country to bring about the overdue legislative change that will adequately protect the protectors.”

