COUNTY NEWS: Reports of stabbing in flats

Police are currently dealing with reports of a stabbing in a block of flats.

Five police cars were spotted outside Burtons Court flats in Park Way in Horsham earlier today, along with an ambulance.

Police and an ambulance at the scene

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “We are currently dealing with a report of a man who has been stabbed at Burtons Court.

“An air ambulance has landed and the incident is ongoing. It is not thought to be a risk to public safety.”

An eye-witness said she saw the the flats had been taped off.

“From what we’ve seen, it was eight police cars, ambulance, air ambulance, CID in blue suits,” she said.

“The flats have been taped off and no one is allowed to pass the taped off area.

“Police are coming out with evidence bags.

“It’s very sad if someone has been hurt.”

Did you see what was happening?

If it is safe to do so, let us know by calling 01903 282363 or emailing ct.news@jpress.co.uk.