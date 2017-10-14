Driver arrested after two vehicles collide in Hunston

Police have confirmed a driver was arrested on suspicion of drink driving after a two car collision in Hunston early this morning (Saturday, October 14).

Police were called to Green Lane in Hunston, Chichester, at 12.23am after two vehicles collided and one of the vehicles came off the road.

One person sustained minor injuries, according to police.

A driver was arrested on suspicion of drink driving and remains in custody, a police spokesman confirmed.