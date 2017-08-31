Former scout leader jailed for historic sex offences

A former scout leader who used to live in Selsey has been jailed for historic sexual offences against a teenage boy, police have confirmed.

Police said Robert Iskett, 49, a groundsman, of Daisy Fields, Fair Oak, Eastleigh, Hampshire was sentenced to five and a half years imprisonment when he appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court today (Thursday), having been convicted of three charges at the same court on August 24 after a trial.

A police spokesman said the offences included indecent assault and acts of gross indecency with the boy.

He said: “At the time of his arrest in November 2015, Iskett was the District Scout Commissioner in Hampshire.

“Upon his arrest Iskett was immediately suspended from his role and following his conviction he was permanently excluded from the Scout Association.

“The trial and sentencing follows an investigation by West Sussex detectives which began in November 2015 when the victim came forward on learning that Iskett was still involved and had a senior role in the scouting movement.”

Iskett will be a registered sex offender for life.

Detective constable Erica Lawrie said: “Iskett denied his guilt throughout and the victim had to attend court and give evidence, which the jury clearly found compelling.

“This case shows once again that we will always take such reports seriously and investigate wherever possible, no matter how long ago the alleged events occurred.”

