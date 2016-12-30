Fresh appeal to catch Valerie Graves’ killer three years on

Today marks the anniversary of the shocking murder of ‘kind and gentle’ grandmother Valerie Graves in Bosham. Three years on and her killer has never been brought to justice.

The brutal killing of the 55-year-old on December 30, 2013 remains one of the biggest unsolved murder cases in Sussex Police history.

Mrs Graves was house-sitting at a property in Smugglers Lane with family members when she was killed

The force insist the case remains very much still open, and on the third anniversary of her death are reminding people how she was killed in the hopes it will encourage new witnesses to come forward.

Chichester Police today posted a link to the page called Unsolved: The murder of Valerie Graves with the comment: “Our thoughts, as always, are with the family of Valerie Graves, especially today, three year after she was murdered in Bosham.

“We are still investigating and we still need your help.”

Valerie's birthday was Christmas Day and she had spent it with family members

Mrs Graves’ birthday was Christmas Day and she was spending the festive period house-sitting at a property in Smuggler’s Lane, Bosham with her elderly mother and other family members.

She was bludgeoned with a hammer as she slept and found dead in her bedroom on the moring of New Year’s Eve.

Forensic experts later found a partial DNA match on the murder weapon and Sussex Police launched the biggest voluntary mass DNA screening in its history.

To date 2,737 samples have been taken from men who live, work or visit Bosham.

Senior investigating officer detective superintendent Jason Taylor said: “Since this tragic murder of Valerie in December 2013, we have been working hard to trace the person responsible.

“The DNA screening process was something, as a force, we have never done before and we have seen thousands of men be tested and the partial DNA sample was a significant breakthrough in the case.

“We will do everything reasonably possible to find Valerie’s killer and get justice for her and her family. We are determined to get justice for her family and this case will remain open until we do so.

“We are still offering a £10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Valerie’s killer and I would ask anyone who has information to get in touch.”

Police are asking:

• Do you know anyone else who was or could have been there?

• Do you know of anyone who was acting suspiciously around that time or has since mentioned something that has made you suspicious or concerned that they could be involved in this offence? This may be in either a personal or professional capacity.

Anyone with information about the murder is asked to call email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or ring 101 and quote Operation Ensign, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

