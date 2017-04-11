Gold watch stolen in Bognor burglary

Police are appealing for information after a gold analogue Rotary watch was stolen in a Bognor burglary.

Intruders broke into the property at Ancton Drive between 7.15am and 4.30pm on Wednesday, April 5, by smashing a window at the rear of the house, according to police. They also stole a set of house keys, police said.

Police have said it appears as though they then made off over a fence in the back garden.

Anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen someone acting suspiciously or heard something is asked to report online via https://sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal/ or call Sussex Police on 101 quoting serial 991 of 05/04.