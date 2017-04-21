HM Courts Service: Results list for April 10 to 13, 2017

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from April 10 to 13, 2017.

Glen Clarke, 53, of Churchill House, Goodacres, Barnham, was fined £40 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting stealing two bottles of Ouzo worth £18.98 from Lidl, Littlehampton, on December 6, 2016. He was fined £40 after admitting stealing a bottle of whisky worth £15 from Morrisons, Littlehampton, on December 7, 2016. He also admitted breaching a conditional discharge order, no action taken.

Anthony Matthews, 30, of Charles Avenue, Chichester, must pay £65 costs after admitting breaching a suspended sentence order by failing to attend the community requirement. The order was varied to include a new Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Julie Bridger, 54, of Markfield, Bersted, was fined £73 and must pay £85 costs after admitting driving an unlicensed vehicle on the A29 Lidsey Road, Woodgate, on May 16, 2016.

Steven Ewens, 31, c/o Elbridge Crescent, Bognor Regis, was fined £70 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £100 costs, after admitting being the registered owner of a vehicle that did not meet insurance requirements in Bognor Regis on August 24, 2016.

Adrian Vollenhoven, 49, of Red Lion Street, Midhurst, was fined £147 and must pay £100 costs, £98.34 vehicle excise back duty, after admitting driving an unlicensed vehicle on the A2030 Portsmouth on September 15, 2016.

Stephen Bullock, 66, of The Old Canal Basin, Ford, was fined £120 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting being in charge of a van at Whiteways car park, Bury, while over the drug-drive limit (10mg Delta-9-THC per litre of blood). His driving record was endorsed with ten points.

Kai Kryeziu, 18, of Velyn Avenue, Chichester, was discharged conditionally for 12 months after admitting possessing 1.6g of cannabis in Bognor Regis on February 25, 2017. He was fined £120 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting stealing approximately £850 cash in Bognor Regis between March 20, 2017, and March 25, 2017. He also admitted failing to stop a vehicle when required by a police constable in Victoria Drive, Bognor Regis, on February 25, 2017; driving without a licence; and driving without insurance, no separate penalties. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Rachael Ransom, 25, of Graylingwell Drive, Chichester, was discharged conditionally for 12 months and must pay £20 victim surcharge after admitting asssault in Chichester on October 27, 2016.

Kimberley Vowels, 28, of Pound Farm Road, Chichester, was fined £360 and must pay £36 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving without due care and attention in Fairmile Bottom, Arundel, on February 11, 2017. Her driving record was endorsed with nine points.

David Clark, 50, of Lucking Lane, Bognor Regis, was discharged conditionally for 24 months and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costts, after admitting producing cannabis resin in Bognor Regis on December 15, 2016.

Jamie Watts, 28, of Manor Copse, Bognor Regis, was given a community order and must carry out 100 hours’ unpaid work after admitting harassment through more than 80 text messages and visits between February 6, 2017, and February 17, 2017. He was also given a restraining order and must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Lewis Talbot, 30, of Grove Road, Chichester, was discharged conditionally for six months and must pay £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting possessing one gram of herbal cannabis in Chichester on December 27, 2016.

Stuart Whyman, 36, of Green Lane, Chichester, was fined £80 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting possessing cannabis in Chichester on October 28, 2016. He was fined £40 after admitting failing to surrender to custody at Worthing Magistrates’ Court on April 13, 2017.

