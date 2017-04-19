HM Courts Service: Results list for April 3 to 5, 2017

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing and South East Hampshire Magistrates’ Court sitting at Portsmouth from April 3 to 5, 2017.

Sean Doyle, 30, of Lincoln Avenue, Bognor Regis, was given a community order and must carry out 160 hours’ unpaid work after admitting assault by beating in Chichester on December 3, 2016. He was also given a restraining order and must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Daniel Frostick, 38, of May Close, Bognor Regis, had a community order revoked and was fined £50 for the original offence of breaching a criminal behaviour order by being drunk in a public place in Stevenage on February 14, 2017.

Frankie Barton, 23, of Marsh Lane, Easthampnett, was fined £103 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting producing nine cannabis plants in Chichester on February 11, 2017.

Michael Fenton, 41, of Westward Close, Bosham, was fined £80 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting stealing four bottles of wine worth £27.30 from The Co-op, Chichester, on March 19, 2017.

Louise Hubball, 22, of London Road, Bognor Regis, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement after admitting stealing food items worth £28.75 from Sainsbury’s, Bognor Regis, on February 13, 2017; and stealing bottles of alcohol worth £117 from Sainsbury’s, Bognor Regis, on February 1, 2017. She must pay a total of £72.50 compensation, £85 costs. She also admitted breaching a conditional discharge order, which will continue.

Charlotte Saywell, 28, of Aldwick Road, Bognor Regis, was discharged conditionally for 12 months after admitting disorderly behaviour while drunk in Aldwick Road, Bognor Regis, on March 16, 2017; assaulting a police constable in Bognor Regis on March 16, 2017; and assaulting a police constable in Chichester on March 16, 2017. She must pay a total of £100 compensation, £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Daniel White, 33, of Medmerry Court, High Street, Selsey, was fined £120 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving without insurance in Chichester Road, Bognor Regis, on February 25, 2017. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Beverley Savage, 50, of Selsey Avenue, Bognor Regis, was fined £80 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting wilfully obstructing a police constable in Bognor Regis on January 7, 2017.

Timothy Sheppard, 41, of Parkway, Bognor Regis, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement after admitting stealing a pot of yoghurt and a pack of Galaxy Minstrels worth £2 from Tesco Express, Bognor Regis, on January 21, 2017. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs. He also admitted breaching a suspended sentence order, no action taken.

Maria Nikodemova, 45, of Stoneage Close, Bognor Regis, was fined £174 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £620 costs, after being found guilty of failing to provide a specimen for analysis when required in Bognor Regis on January 7, 2017. She was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Eileen McMillan, 57, of Woolmer Street, Emsworth, was fined £650 and must pay £65 victim surcharge, £653.75 costs, after admitting obtaining personal data without the consent of the data controller in Portsmouth between February 4, 2015, and July 8, 2015.

