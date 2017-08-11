HM Courts Service: Results list for August 7 to 10, 2017

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from August 7 to 10, 2017.

Gareth Rich, 45, of Lindon Road, Bognor Regis, was fined £200 and must pay £85 costs, after admitting assaulting a police constable in Bognor Regis on June 8, 2017. He was given a community order with rehabilitation activity requirement after admitting using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour causing harassment, alarm or distress in Bognor Regis on June 8, 2017; and sending a grossly offensive message in Bognor Regis on June 8, 2017. He was also given a restraining order and must pay £85 victim surcharge. He admitted breaching a conditional discharge order and was dealt with for the original offences of assault by beating and threatening to burn down a house, receiving a community order.

Jonathan Turner, 33, of Duncan Road, Chichester, was fined £60 and must pay £50 compensation, £30 victim surcharge, after admitting assault by beating in Chichester on April 22, 2017. He was fined £40 and must pay £13 compensation, £150 costs, after admitting stealing food worth £39.87 from The Co-op, Chichester, on April 22, 2017. He also admitted breaching a conditional discharge order, no action taken. He was fined £100 after admitting using a false prescription for diazepam with intent to obtain medication at St Richard’s Pharmacy, Chichester, on April 6, 2017.

Louise Bailey, 19, of St James’ Court, Princess Avenue, Bognor Regis, was fined £80 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting disorderly behaviour while drunk at Bognor Regis Pier on July 7, 2017.

Joseph Mather, 26, of Longford Road, Bognor Regis, was given a community order and must carry out 140 hours’ unpaid work after admitting assault by beating in Bognor Regis on July 8, 2017. He must pay £150 compensation, £85 costs.

Elliott Platt, 23, Cygnet Walk, Bognor Regis, was given a 24-week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, with rehabilitation activity requirement and must carry out 180 hours’ unpaid work after admitting driving dangerously in Aldwick Road, Aldwick Felds and Stanbrok Close, Bognor Regis, on July 5, 2017. He must pay £115 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 24 months. He also admitted possessing cocaine, possessing cannabis, driving without the correct licence and driving without insurance in Bognor Regis on July 5, 2017, no separate penalties.

Michelle Titcombe, 45, of Spitalfield Lane, Chichester, was given a community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and fined £100 after admitting assault by beating in Chichester on July 17, 2017. She must pay £100 compensation, £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs.