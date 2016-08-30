HM Courts Service: Results list for Chichester and Worthing, August 15 to 19, 2016

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Chichester and Worthing from August 15 to 19, 2016.

Thomas Goodyear, 40, of Annandale Avenue, Bognor Regis, was given a community order and must have treatment for drug dependency after admitting stealing a pedal cycle in Barnham on March 18, 2016. He was also fined £50 and must pay £400 compensation and £85 costs. He was fined £50 after admitting breaching a suspended sentence order.

Ramon Henderson, 43, of Bognor Bridge Road, Chichester, was given a community order and must carry out 100 hours’ unpaid work after being found guilty of threatening behaviour in Eastergate on June 27, 2016; harassment in Eastergate between April 10, 2016, and June 30, 2016; and breaching a restraining order in Eastergate between April 10, 2016, and June 30, 2016. He must pay £50 compensation, £85 victim surcharge and £620 costs.

Frederick Elliott, 74, of Stanbrook Close, Aldwick, was fined £90 and must pay £85 costs after admitting driving over the 30mph speed limit in Chalcraft Lane, Bognor Regis, on January 6, 2016. He was also fined £90 and must pay £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving over the 30mph speed limit in Chalcraft Lane, Bognor Regis, on January 21, 2016. His driving record was endorsed with a total of six points.

James Gibbons, 40, of Douglas Close, Bognor Regis, was fined £167 and must pay £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving over the 60mph speed limit on the A24 Dial Post on November 11, 2015. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Luke Basley, 21, of Petts Close, Selsey, was fined £40 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting taking a pedal cycle without consent in High Street, Selsey, on May 21, 2016.

Trevor Hunt, 34, of Warblers Way, Bognor Regis, was discharged conditionally for 12 months and must pay £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting using threatening words or behaviour in East Street, Littlehampton, on July 28, 2016.

Brian Martin, 84, of Bulbeck Way, Felpham, was fined £120 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving without due care and attention in Selsey Road, Chichester, on May 9, 2016. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Jordan Phillips, 22, of Worcester Road, Chichester, was fined £40 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting disorderly behaviour while drunk in Selsey on July 30, 2016. He also admitted breaching a conditional discharge order, no action taken.

Paula Reddings, 39, c/o Pryors Green, Bognor Regis, was fined £120 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving in Fernhurst Gardens, Bognor Regis, on July 9, 2016, without insurance. Her driving record was endorsed with six points. She also admitted driving a vehicle without an MOT certificate and driving without a licence, no separate penalty.

Lee Webb, 43, of Manor Lane, Selsey, was given a four-week consecutive prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, and must pay £115 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting dishonestly receiving stolen goods in Selsey on March 11, 2016. He was given a four-week concurrent prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, after admitting possessing 6g of cannabis resin in Selsey on March 31, 2016.

Jane Young, 45, of Felpham Way, Bognor Regis, was given a community order and must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting dishonestly receiving stolen goods in Bognor Regis on March 11, 2016.

Alisha Greaney, 37, of Findon Drive, Bognor Regis, was fined £35 and must pay £20 victim surcharge, £50 costs, after admitting using a colour television on February 8, 2016, without a licence.

Julia Clark, 53, of Regents Way, West Meads, was fined £40 and must pay £32.50 vehicle excise back duty, £45 costs, after admitting driving an unlicensed vehicle in Portsmouth on December 4, 2015.

