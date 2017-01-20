HM Courts Service: Results list for December 29 and 30, 2016

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing and South East Hampshire Magistrates’ Court sitting at Portsmouth from December 29 and 30, 2016.

Mariusz Guzik, 33, of Howard House, Pevensey Road, Bognor Regis, was fined £169 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting resisting a police contable in High Street, Bognor Regis, on December 11, 2016. He was fined £253 after admitting possessing fentanyl at Chichester Custody Centre on December 11, 2016, and fined £169 after admitting possessing amphetamine at Chichester Custody Centre on December 11, 2016. An Attachment of Earnings Order made for the collection of £706.

Nathaniel Kennett, 26, of Hampshire Avenue, Bognor Regis, was fined £392 and must pay £39 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (68mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Cawley Road, Chichester, on December 21, 2016. He was disqualified from driving for 18 months.

John Stacey, 52, of Littlefield Close, Selsey, must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (97mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Lingfield Way, Selsey, on December 10, 2016. An Attachment of Earnings Order made for the collection of £170. He was disqualified from driving for 25 months.

Sharon Bennington, 50, of Cavalier Close, Midhurst, was fined £173 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting failing to provide a specimen for analysis when required by police in Midhurst on December 11, 2016. She was disqualified from driving for 17 months.

Luke Whiting, 23, of Nyewood Lane, Bognor Regis, was fined £120 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drug-driving (5.7ug/L Delta-9-THC) on the A27 Fontwell on October 30, 2016. He was disqualified from driving for 20 months. He also admitted drug-driving (165ug/L MDMA) and drug-driving (124ug/L benzoylecgonine), no separate penalty.

Peter Bourne, 69, of Chichester Marina, Birdham, was fined £131 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving while unfit through drink at The Co-operative car park, Stockbridge Road, Chichester, on October 13, 2016. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Rowen Napper, 28, of Richmond Avenue, Chichester, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement after admitting sending a threatening text message to the BBC in London between January 24, 2016, and January 27, 2016. He was also given a restraining order and must pay £85 victim surcharge.

Hugo Cruz, 34, of Queen Street, Littlehampton, was given an eight-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, and must carry out 200 hours’ unpaid work after admitting jointly entering BetFred Tote at Goodwood as a trespasser and stealing four Samsung tablets on June 18, 2016. He was given an eight-week concurrent prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, after admitting stealing tickets, televisions, alcohol, clothing and cleaning equipment belonging to Goodwood Estate on December 17, 2015. He must pay £115 victim surcharge, £85 costs. He also admitted possessing cannabis at Goodwood on June 12, 2016, no separate penalty.

Zac Slaven, 23, of Magpie Walk, Wecock Farm, Waterlooville, was given a 12-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement after admitting driving in Rockville Drive, Waterlooville, on November 17, 2016, while disqualified. He must pay £115 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 12 months. He also admitted driving without insurance and driving a vehicle without an MOT certificate, no separate penalties. He admitted breaching a community order and was dealt with for the original offences, receiving a 12-week concurrent prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, for each of three charges of drug-driving (50mg cocaine, 169mg benzoylecgonine and 4.6mg Delta-9-THC per litre of blood) in Priory Road, Chichester, on May 12, 2016.

Tracy Gordon, 49, of Leominster Road, Portsmouth, was given a community order with four-week curfew, electronically monitored, from 7pm to 7am, and must pay £85 victim surcharge after admitting stealing various items from TK MAXX, Waterlooville, on November 22, 2016; and stealing items worth £189 from Tesco, Chichester, on November 24, 2016.