HM Courts Service: Results list for January 16 to 20, 2017

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing and South East Hampshire Magistrates’ Court sitting at Portsmouth from January 16 to 20, 2017.

Edward Gasston, 30, of Markfield, Bognor Regis, was given a community order and must carry out 200 hours’ unpaid work after admitting drink-driving (125mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Durban Road, Bognor Regis, on December 31, 2016. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 29 months.

Clive Wallace, 66, of Gifford Road, Bosham, was fined £475 and must pay £48 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (49mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Gifford Road, Bosham, on January 3, 2017. He was disqualified from driving for 48 months.

Lee Mullender, 43, of Brazwick Avenue, Bognor Regis, was fined £200 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £150 costs, after admitting drug-driving (378ug/L amphetamine) in Marine Drive West, Bognor Regis, on August 27, 2016. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Anthony Doran, 60, of Pagham Road, Bognor Regis, was fined £100 and must pay £20 victim surcharge after admitting driving over the 30mph speed limit in Chalcraft Lane, Bognor Regis, on February 23, 2016. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Paul Homden, 51, of Crouchcross Lane, Boxgrove, was fined £100 and must pay £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving over 70mph on the A27 West Ashling on April 5, 2016. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Kyle Steeden, 23, c/o St Richard’s Flat, June Lane, Midhurst, was fined £100 and must pay £3.20 compensation, £20 victim surcharge, after admitting travelling on a train from Nutbourne to Chichester without paying the £3.20 fare on November 6, 2014. He was also fined £100 and must pay £3.20 compensation, £125 costs, after admitting travelling on a train from Nutbourne to Chichester without paying the £3.20 fare on October 31, 2014.

Jason O’Brien, 35, of Grenfield Court, Emsworth, was fined £100 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting using a mobile phone while driving in Mountbatten Way, Portsmouth, on January 9, 2017.

