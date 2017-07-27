HM Courts Service: Results list for July 10 to 14, 2017

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from July 10 to 14, 2017.

Michael Conners, 27, of Scant Road, Hambrook, was given a community order and must carry out 200 hours’ unpaid work after being found guilty of two charges of joint assault beating in Market Avenue, Chichester, on November 8, 2016. He must pay £50 compensation to one victim and £100 to the other, plus £85 victim surcharge, £250 costs.

Felix Connors, 32, of Scant Road, Hambrook, was given a community order and must carry out 200 hours’ unpaid work after being found guilty of two charges of joint assault beating in Market Avenue, Chichester, on November 8, 2016. He must pay £50 compensation to one victim and £100 to the other, plus £85 victim surcharge, £250 costs.

Michael Connors, 54, of Main Road, Emsworth, was given a community order and must carry out 200 hours’ unpaid work after being found guilty of two charges of joint assault beating in Market Avenue, Chichester, on November 8, 2016. He must pay £50 compensation to one victim and £100 to the other, plus £85 victim surcharge, £250 costs.

Wojciech Sitny, 45, c/o Oving Road, Chichester, was given a community order and must carry out 80 hours’ unpaid work after admitting assault by beating in Chichester on March 26, 2017. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Sheena Godden, 78, of Main Road, Bosham, was fined £210 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting damaging a vehicle in Main Road, Bosham, on June 22, 2017. She must pay £400 compensation after admitting damaging a vehicle in Chichester on March 28, 2017, no separate penalty.

Georgina Starkey, 23, of Chichester Road, Bognor Regis, was fined £224 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drug-driving (5.8ug/l Delta-9-THC) in Bridge Road, Littlehampton, on April 13, 2017. She was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Martin Chitty, 45, of Stalham Way, Bognor Regis, was given a community order and must carry out 150 hours’ unpaid work after admitting drink-driving (130mg of alchohol in 100ml of breath) in Felpham Way, Bognor Regis, on June 24, 2017. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 30 months.

Alex Clark, 28, of Halliwick Gardens, Bognor Regis, was given a community order and must carry out 80 hours’ unpaid work after admitting drink-driving (60mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Vinnetrow Road, Chichester, on June 25, 2017. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 36 months.

Edvinas Deksnys, 27, of Oakhurst, Upper Bognor Road, Bognor Regis, was fined £350 and must pay £35 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (58mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Shripney Road, Bognor Regis, on June 24, 2017. He was fined £200 after admitting driving without insurance. He also admitted driving without the correct licence, no separate penalty.

Daniel Sargent, 26, of East Cosham Road, Portsmouth, was given a community order and must carry out 100 hours’ unpaid work after admitting drink-driving (107mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in St James’ Road, Chichester, on June 24, 2017. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 24 months.

Matthew Roberts, 23, of Binsted Avenue, Felpham, was fined £333 and must pay £33 victim surcharge, £40 costs, after admitting failing to identify a driver when required by police in Shoreham on August 4, 2016. His driving licence was endorsed with six points.

Kevin Kelleher, 38, of Connaught House, The Esplanade, Bognor Regis, was discharged conditionally for 18 months after admitting attempting to steal stationery worth £82.86 from Squires Model and Craft Shop, Bognor Regis, on March 25, 2017. He was given a restraining order and must pay £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Cidney Greenshields, 23, of Phoenix Close, Chichester, was discharged conditionally for 12 months and must pay £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting stealing tracksuit clothing worth £99.99 from Sports Direct, Bognor Regis, on June 29, 2017.

Michal Polec, 21, of Charlwood Street, Bognor Regis, was discharged conditionally for 24 months and must pay £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting stealing five pairs of sunglasses worth £177.95 from TKMaxx, Chichester, on June 27, 2017.

Barry Welsh, 35, of Bishop Luffa Close, Chichester, was given a 12-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, and msut carry out 100 hours’ unpaid work after admitting driving while disqualified in Clay Lane, Chichester, on February 1, 2017. He must pay £115 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 40 months. He also admitted driving without insurance, no separate penalty.