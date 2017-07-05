HM Courts Service: Results list for June 19 to 23, 2017

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from June 19 to 23, 2017.

Aaron Foden, 34, of Barlow Road, Parklands, Chichester, was given a 20-week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must carry out 200 hours’ unpaid work after admitting assault by beating in Lavant between June 3, 2016, and June 10, 2016. He must pay £200 costs, £115 victim surcharge.

Samuel Leaney, 32, c/o Coles Yard, Bognor Road, Chichester, admitted breaching a community order, which was revoked and he was given a six-week prison sentence, suspended for six months, for the original offence of carrying a hunting knife in a public place. He must pay £60 costs.

David Costello, 65, of Old Farm Close, Aldwick, was fined £100 and must pay £6.67 vehicle excise back duty, £85 costs, after admitting keeping an unlicensed vehicle on a public road in London on November 26, 2016.

Victoria Langley, 36, of Northfield, Selsey, was fined £120 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving without insurance in Priory Road, Chichester, on July 26, 2016. Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

Zach Huth, 18, of Mansfield Road, Bognor Regis, was fined £100 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (64mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Hewarts Lane, Bognor Regis, on May 31, 2017. He was disqualified from driving for 17 months. He also admitted driving without the correct licence, no separate penalty.

Mitchell Rodgers, 69, of The Green, Bognor Regis, was fined £507 and must pay £50 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (57mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in The Causeway, Pagham, on June 3, 2017. He was disqualified from driving for 16 months. He also admitted driving without the correct licence, no separate penalty.

Robert Scott-Ragless, 18, of Newtown Avenue, Bognor Regis, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement after admitting drink-driving (81mg of alchohol in 100ml of breath) in Newtown Avenue, Bognor Regis, on June 3, 2017. He was disqualified from driving for 20 months. He also admitted driving without the correct licence and driving without insurance, no separate penalties. He was fined £110, given a community order and must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting taking a vehicle without consent and crashing into another vehicle, causing damage to both, in Newtown Avenue, Bognor Regis, on June 3, 2017.

Michael Shaw, 24, of Station Road, Soberton, was fined £276 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting having a vegetable knife in Orchard Street, Chichester, on May 30, 2017.

Anthony Bird, 24, of Goodwood, was fined £123 and must pay £19.50 compensation, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting stealing lager and cider worth £14.25 from The Co-op, Arundel, on March 29, 2017.

Kieron Mattey, 19, of Horse Field Road, Selsey, was fined £110 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting being in charge of a vehicle while over the drug-driving limit (3.9 cannabis) in Grafton Road, Selsey, on March 10, 2017. He was disqualified from driving for six months.

Daniel Betsworth, 34, of Woodland Villas, Fontwell Avenue, Chichester, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must pay £85 victim surcharge, £310 costs, after admitting assault by beating in Chichester on April 2, 2017.

David Breen, 22, of Velyn Avenue, Chichester, was discharged conditionally for 12 months and must pay £20 victim surcharge, £30 costs, after admitting being drunk in Chichester Police Station car park on May 13, 2017.

Wayne Short, 44, of Farnhurst Road, Barnham, was fined £448 and must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving while disqualified in Yapton Road, Yapton, on March 16, 2017. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Connor Court, 23, of Smith Field House, Station Road North, Chichester, was fined £80 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting jointly assisting in the disposal of stolen goods, two coats worth £200, in Worthing on February 4, 2017. He was fined £80 after admitting possessing a CS gas canister in Worthing on February 4, 2017. He also admitted possessing cannabis resin, no separate penalty.

Heidi Luther, 36, of Oliver Whitby Road, Chichester, was discharged conditionally for 24 days and must pay £20 vicim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting failing to promptly notify the DWP of a change in circumstances, namely employment, affecting Income Support between January 30, 2016, and August 26, 2016.